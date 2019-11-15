More food packs arrive for Northern Division

More food packs have arrived for the Northern Division.

Minister for Disaster Management Inia Seruiratu says 12,000 food packs arrived from Suva on Christmas Eve.

On Christmas Day yesterday, the packs were being unloaded from the boat and onto vehicles for the respective districts.

Seruiratu says these will be distributed this weekend.

“This is just the recovery rationing for now. Future rationing usually will depend on damage assessment. So there are temporary one. The whole concept idea behind providing food ratio is food for work. That’s the idea behind providing rations during this recovery period, because people don’t have time to go and fish, to go to their garden.”

So far, the Northern division has received a total of 22,000 food packs from Suva.

Seruiratu also acknowledged all other agencies and individuals who have provided dried food rations or cooked food to those affected.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Sugar Corporation has provided their newest cane trucks to support the ration distribution.

Seruiratu says they have re-hired the lorry drivers at their own cost to help with the distribution.

He has acknowledged the support shown which has really boosted the operation.