More focus on rural policing

The Fiji Police Force is now re-deploying resources to rural communities following two incidents of sacrilege last Thursday.

Commissioner of Police, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho confirms he has directed Divisional Commanders to identify where they are needed most.

“We are looking at community policing outreach with manpower deployment and other operational activities dealing with those petty crimes and establishing neighbourhood watch zones.”

Article continues after advertisement

Brigadier-General Qiliho says this will be a strategic move, targeting locations that have seen a recent spike in criminal activity.

“Looking at resources deployed to police posts that are there, the right people who can interact well with the community and vehicles that need to be positioned in those places. The police divisions need to be able to identify certain hot spots in the rural communities.”

In the first incident last week, the Nav Durga Temple in Baulevu, Nausori was broken into and a copy of the holy-book Ramayan was burnt.

On the same day, a temple along Vuci Road in Nausori was also targeted but nothing was taken.

No arrests have been made.