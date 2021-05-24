More financing facilities for farmers

Farmers are being encouraged to tap into financing opportunities as more focus is placed on agriculture post-pandemic.

President, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has also sounded the same advice, having been on the board of a number of businesses in the primary industry.

Speaking at the launch of a new FDB loan facility for rice farmers, Ratu Wiliame highlighted that such initiatives are breaking barriers.

Article continues after advertisement

“Fiji Development Bank and Fiji Rice Limited is creating a platform with conducive conditions by removing stubborn barriers that have been long associated with the difficult access to finance, infrastructure, land, market, machinery and capacity building among many others.”

Agriculture is seen as having long term potential to complement tourism as a major contributor to the economy.

The Fiji Development Bank has also signaled that it is making a big push in this area.