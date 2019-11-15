More Fijians using new FRCS tax system

Over 15,000 Fijians now have access to the new online taxpayer information that was introduced by the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service earlier this month.

FRCS Chief Executive, Visvanath Das says these taxpayers have used the new system to sign up for TIN registration, Joint Card, lodgment of VAT returns and also Tax agent engagement.

He says they want all taxpayers to start using the system.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are encouraging our tax payers, our customers to go online and lodge, if taxpayers are not able to that voluntary that’s well and good where they need assistant than our team are also on the ground at our customers service centers providing that assistants through our kiosks.”

The tax agency says the $48m IT project will help more businesses to become compliant.

Das stresses that no late lodgment penalty will be imposed on taxpayers who are defined as defaulters if they are not able to lodge online this December and January submission.