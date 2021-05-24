More Fijians turn up to Voter Registration Centers

Over 7,900 new voters have registered at various Voter Registration Centers.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says they have been able to serve 48,489 Fijians in the last eighteen days.

Saneem says more Fijians are turning up at the Voter Services Centers to upgrade their voter cards or to register as first-time voters.

Article continues after advertisement

“As of 24th of October has already registered 7902 newly eligible voters to be voting in the next general elections. In total, we have already served 48489 voters out of whom 40587 have upgraded their cards or amended their details or changed their address.”

The Supervisor adds mobile registration services are also being provided by the Fijian Elections Office.

“Our teams are currently out on the field providing mobile voter registration services going to the homes of the persons who have requested us to provide the services at home.”

Saneem says they are optimistic of achieving their 50, 000 target soon.

The FEO will open registration centers in Korovou and Tavua this week.