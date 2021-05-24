More Fijians to work in Australia

65 Fijians will be leaving our shores next Friday to work in Australia under the Pacific Labour Scheme.

The workers met with Permanent Secretary for Employment Osea Cawaru and were reminded to maintain the good image of Fiji by raising the standard of the work they will be doing to another level.

Cawaru told them that seasonal worker schemes in the Pacific through the lens of international human rights and labour standards revealed that Fijian workers complain less.

Article continues after advertisement

He says this should motivate them and if they have issues, they are to follow the proper grievance procedures.

These workers will be employed by a new employer, Whales Regional Workforce in Victoria, Australia in the meat industry for a three-year contract.

The employer visited Fiji earlier last month and conducted interviews.