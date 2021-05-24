More Fijians to be recruited by largest seasonal work employer

Australia’s largest Seasonal Work employer is back in Fiji for the fourth time this week, conducting medical tests, job interviews, and tests.

AgriExchange Pty Ltd (Costas) is Australia’s largest Agriculture/Horticulture employer and has operations all over Australia focusing on different products such as grapes, citrus, and mushrooms, to name a few.

Permanent Secretary for Employment, Osea Cawaru, expressed his gratitude for the employer’s commitment and their plans for the recruitment of Fijians as well as returning Costas employees.

Cawaru says the employer will be recruiting about 150 workers to work in the Citrus Farms and 60 to 70 Fijians for harvesting in the coming months.

He adds that the majority of the workers who have been selected by Costas are returning workers, who have been employed in previous years.

Cawaru says they are looking at expanding their recruitment size in the coming months with a heavy focus on community outreach, to identify suitable candidates.

Fijians who have been recruited by Costas are based in Renmark, South Australia where they are picking and packing Citrus.