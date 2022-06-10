More Fijians to be employed in Australia

[Photo Supplied]

A new Australian employer is in the country to scout 100 Fijian workers under the Pacific Labour Scheme.

Permanent Secretary for Employment, Osea Cawaru met with Agri Labour Australia Manager, John Strain in Suva yesterday.

Agri Labour Australia is an approved member of the Pacific Labour Scheme and is looking at providing employment opportunities for Fijian workers in the meat processing industry.

Article continues after advertisement

Strain says the good reputation of Fijians working for the meat industry in Australia, has made them scout for more workers.

The workers will be based at the meat processing plant in Grantham, Brisbane, Australia.