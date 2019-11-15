More Fijians seeking psychological support amidst COVID-19

Prolonged exposure to a strenuous environment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is having severe effects on the mental health of Fiji’s workforce.

With the issue said to become the next pandemic, employers are taking a pro-active approach to train employees to become mental health champions in the workplace and communities.

Psychotherapist Saimone Tuni says there has been a spike in the number of Fijians aged between 25 to 40 years seeking psychological and emotional support.

“This is our young people who should be driving the economy, these are our young people and people who are experts in the field who know their job very well.”

The Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation organized a one-day training for mental health champions for early detection in their respective organizations and communities.