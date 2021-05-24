Home

News

More Fijians receive unemployment assistance

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
November 2, 2021 12:30 pm

An additional $12.6 million has been paid out to around 35,000 Fijians as part of the second round of the $360 unemployment assistance.

The Ministry of Economy confirms that close to $86 million has been paid to over 238,000 Fijians in the second round so far.

The additional payout today follows further assessments on the employment status of applicants.

This was based on their October 2021 FNPF contributions, correction of TIN details and updated vaccination records of applicants as of 31st October.

The Government has it total paid out around $430 million in direct income support to affected Fijians since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

