More Fijians reach out for counselling

More Fijians are reaching out for counselling services than ever before due to the negative effects of COVID-19.

Empower Pacific, a non-government organization specializing in mental health and counselling has noted an increase in the number of calls on a daily basis.

Mental Health Specialist, Prem Singh says they are seeing more people suffering from anxiety due to loss of jobs and uncertainties cause by Coronavirus.

In the first two weeks of June, there have been 30 calls for counselling services and most cases are anxious about when everything will return to normal.

“It has certainly caused widespread despair and feelings of vulnerability so where anxiety is quiet common presenting issue there are other issues that we have actually identified which are uncertainty of returning to normalcy, callers have been asking how long this will continue which can lead to negative overthinking”

Singh says their helpline has been screening callers and identified that the stress, anxiety and worry has been one of the major contributors to mental health during the pandemic.