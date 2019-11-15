More Fijians opting for backyard farming

More Fijians have taken proactive measures to start backyard farming.

While the Agriculture Ministry is putting in the effort to provide Fijians with seed packages as part of the COVID-19 Response effort, a lot of people are buying their own seeds and not relying on the Ministry’s support.

FBC News visited shops in Suva which has been the hot spot for purchasing vegetable seeds and noted long queues as people waited in line outside shops for their purchases.

Article continues after advertisement

Garment worker Jagnesh Lal says his working days have been reduced and this has led him to resort to backyard farming.

“I want to take some seeds to plant because of very expensive vegetables. Very hard time for all the Fijians. If you got a backyard you can plant because in the job two days three days.”

Kitione Rogonivalu an employee with Hop Tiy and Co Limited says they have seen a significant increase in customers.

He adds that in light of COVID-19, they have implemented a number of preventive measures within the shop which has come with some restrictions.

“Before the disease comes “the Virus” we got plenty of people to come inside, so when the virus comes only five people come after the five the next five like that. Every day like that.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Agriculture says they were overwhelmed with the response from the public in terms of its seed packages program.

Over 9,000 Fijians collected their seed packages and the Ministry says they are working to provide more.