More Fijians leave for seasonal work

The Employment Minister has emphasized on the need for seasonal workers to listen and adhere to the laws in place while they are away in Australia.

Parveen Kumar stressed this during the farewell event for 108 PALM seasonal workers in Suva today.

He reminded workers not to take law into their own hands and to report any grievances or illegal dealings to relevant authorities.

“Any information that you require or you need, please contact the right authority and that authority is National Employment Centre based at Ministry for Employment, full stop no one else.”

Kumar also reminded the workers not to listen to unverified news about this seasonal work program and to think about their families while they’re abroad.

The minister states that the demand for seasonal workers rests with employers overseas but it is imperative for Fijians to continue applying because the demand for seasonal work continues.

He also advised the seasonal workers to do their best and be good Fijian ambassadors.