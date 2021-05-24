More Fijians deployed under PLS

The Pacific Labour Scheme (PLS) will see 192 Fijians benefit from it as they depart to work in Australia.

While attending the closing of the Pre-Departure Briefing for selected Fijian workers under the labour mobility program, Minister for Employment, Parveen Kumar says this was by far the largest group to leave Fiji for the PLS.

Kumar acknowledged the Australian Government and all respective employers in Australia for having the confidence and for believing in Fijians.

He adds that these job opportunities are timely, as the Fijian Government continues to assist those who need help the most and those who have been affected by the pandemic.

Kumar also thanked Ministry officials and staff for their hard work to ensure that all selected Fijian workers had met all the requirements for the labour mobility program.