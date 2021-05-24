More Fijians commended under Pacific Labour Scheme

Fijians are amongst the best employees recruited under the Pacific Labour Mobility Scheme.

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation CEO, Kameli Batiweti says for this reason more workers in Fiji are being scouted by employers under the Labour Scheme.

Batiweti says despite a possible labour shortage in the market, Fijians are being commended for the work they do as more employers are recruiting from Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have our people going to Australia and I read recently that the Fijians are one of the best employees in Australia and New Zealand. Because they don’t complain too much but they work really hard which is a great testimony of Fijians, I am very proud to read that report that Fijians amongst the Pacific Islanders are amongst the best employees.”

Minister for Employment, Parveen Kumar says this type of reputation opens doors to more Fijians to secure employment abroad.

“Many Fijians have already been mobilized under this program and also under the Seasonal Workers Programme, fruit picking, meat industry, hospitals, accommodation and ages care industry.”

Meanwhile, the Australian government has announced the two existing Seasonal Worker Programme and Pacific Labour Scheme will be consolidated and over 55,000 jobs have been approved for Fiji and the Pacific under the scheme.