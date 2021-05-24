More Fijians benefit from removal of no fault scheme

Eighty percent of the applicants under the Accident Compensation Commission would not have received compensation if the fault requirement was in place says Chief Executive, Parvez Akbar.

He highlighted this during his submission to the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs.

Akbar says the Commission has paid out $28 million to 1312 applicants under the Motor Vehicle, Employment and School Compensation Scheme.

He says the removal of the requirement to prove fault in motor vehicle accidents has changed the landscape.

“If we look at the cases that ACCF has paid out and we apply the fault lens on it and day what if the people had to prove fault like the bad old days, how many of these victims would receive compensation. What we actually established is that eighty percent of our applicants would not have received compensation.”

Akbar says prior to the ACCF compensation, Fijians had to prove fault.

He says ACCF still receives applications for compensation from those who were involved in accidents prior to 2018, however, they are not able to assist them as the new regulation came into effect in 2018.

Between January 2018 and March 2022, the ACCF received 781 applications for motor vehicle accidents, 467 for employment and 64 applications for school accidents.