More Fijians assisted through First Home Loan initiative

The government launched the program a few years ago with the goal of providing low and middle-income Fijians with affordable and high-quality housing.

Over 3,700 households have secured bank loans totalling more than $80 million through the First Home Loan initiative.

Housing Ministry Permanent Secretary, Sanjeeva Perera says more than $42 million has been spent on the two initiatives.

“During the fiscal year 2021/2022, we assisted over 550 households and paid out just over $11 million through the First Home or First Land program.”

Perera adds the program will be carried on this year as well as $9.5 million has been allocated for the program.

The Ministry is still accepting applications, and the first payment, due in the first week of September, will include payments to the 13 applicants who were unsuccessful in the previous financial year.