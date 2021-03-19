More female pursuing land surveying courses

More women are choosing land surveying as a profession in what was previously a male-dominated field.

This was highlighted by the members of the Fiji Institute of Surveyors at the Global Surveyors Day celebration.

Rohitesh Prasad, the Head of School of Building & Civil Engineering for FNU says females are applying in numbers to study land surveying.

“We have had 53 students coming in out of which a good number of about 10 students are females so that is our effort in creating a gender-balance in the surveying world. Previously surveying was more known as a male-dominated profession.”

Fiji Institute of Surveyors, Vice President Jiten Singh stressed that students need to undergo necessary training after completing their degree.

“Surveying is kind of a funny thing, you come out of university with a degree it doesn’t mean that you become a surveyor you have to still do five years of work under a surveyor and so that kind of is the tough part most people get disheartened and they move away.”

The Fiji Institute of Surveyors has in the past six months had four graduate surveyors. There are currently 42 registered surveyors in the country.