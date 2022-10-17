More farmers register in the Ministry’s national database

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

The number of farmers added to the Ministry of Agriculture’s national database at the end of the 2021–22 financial year stood at 15, 598.

Minister of Agriculture, Doctor Mahendra Reddy, highlighted this during the World Food Day in Rakiraki, adding that the new additions have raised the overall number of farmers in Fiji to 98,993.

Dr. Reddy says the increase indicates that more and more people are resorting to agriculture as their source of livelihood hence, the Ministry is committed to reviewing and refining its approaches to meet this upsurge.

The Minister says the Ministry is committed to supporting agriculture development that will continue to accelerate the process of transitioning small-holder farmers to commercial level.

As part of World Food Day, an agriculture show was also organized to further highlight the significance of the sector in Fiji’s food system.