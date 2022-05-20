More farmers receive small nursery packages

[Source: Fijian Government]

More than 50 farmers and three farming clusters in the Nadi area received small nursery packages.

This is part of the Ministry of Agriculture’s efforts to boost food security in the country.

While handing over the packages at Legalega Research Station, Minister for Agriculture, Dr Mahendra Reddy says the packages should allow them to produce more and have adequate supply adding that the surplus product created can be sold to both local and export markets.

Meanwhile, the President of Jetset Florist, Anita Goundar thanked the Ministry of Agriculture for supporting the florists and the farmers through the nursery packages as it would assist them to produce more for their families and positively impact their productivity.

Under the Small Nursery Programme, the Ministry of Agriculture will assist 600 individuals and 120 farming groups.