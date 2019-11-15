More families to be assisted with French food hampers

500 families are expected to benefit from today’s handover of food relief supplies from the French Government.

Recipients of the food hampers include the Salvation Army who received 50 packs, the Being Helping Hands Fiji who welcomed 200 packs and the NGO, Solo Moms who’ve been given 250 packs.

France’s Ambassador to Fiji, Jean-Francois Fitou says this assistance is simply being part of the community and helping in what little way they can.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s also a good thing that we can show the real people that we care for them, which we do, which we do because we live with them and in such a warm and welcoming place as Fiji is.”

The food hampers are comprised of military rations which are expected to last between three to four days.