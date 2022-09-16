More families expected to receive leases

[File Photo]

Around 450 households in the informal settlements are expected to receive their leases by the end of this year.

Housing Ministry’s Permanent Secretary Sanjeeva Perera says the Development of Informal Settlements Act 2022 has given powers to the Housing Ministry to ensure there are no disruptions to developments.

“42 development leases in I-taukei land and then another four on state land, out of this three are now almost completed. We are anticipating to have this leases issued this year i.e. Ledrusasa in Nadi that’s about 76 lots, Cuvu in Sigatoka that’s about 105 lots and Waidamudamu in 9 nine miles, that’s about 270 lots.”

Perera says they are also working with the iTaukei Lands Trust Board on developing leases.

“When we get a development lease, we pay a premium to the landowners based on market value and we pay ground rental for that period for example for these 42 development leases in the last few years we have paid more than $4 million in premium and ground rental to landowners and even if the upgrade is not commenced during that time the people who are sitting on those development lease areas they have some sort of surety.”

The Housing Ministry has earmarked 11 projects for civil work this year, including six in the Western Division, four in the Central Division, and one in the North.