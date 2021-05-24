More families can now access clean water

Forty-three homes in Koseni/Daroko Settlement, Wailevu, Cakaudrove now have their tap water connection following the completion of their government-funded Rural Water Project.

Minister for Infrastructure Jone Usamate says previously, the settlement had four communal taps used by all households.

Under the project, which was undertaken within four and each home now gets its own piped water supply.

Usamate says this will ensure there is a consistent water supply for these families every day.



Minister for Infrastructure Jone Usamate opening the Rural water project.

The completed works include a newly constructed dam and a brand new 10,000 gallon Ferro cement tank which holds up to around 45,000 litres of water and the installation of 35 standpipes with slabs.

The project, which cost the government $139,203 will benefit a total of 250 Fijians.



Usamate says the rural water projects demonstrate Government’s commitment to ensuring that everyone has access to safe and clean drinking water.

He also reminded the community of the care and maintenance of their new infrastructure and called on their support for the settlement’s water committee.

Koseni/Daroko Settlement is located along the Transinsular Highway near Vunivesi Village.