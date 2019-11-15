More ex-offenders find employment

35 ex-offenders through the Fiji Corrections Service Yellow Ribbon Project have successfully attained employment upon their release.

Since its inception in 2018, the project has boosted the spirit of accepting back these Fijians into the community and also integrating them into the workforce.

Director of Rehabilitation Senior Superintendent, Salote Panapasa says there are seven units of trade within the FCS facility where training is provided.

Panapasa says it is important to recognize the skills of these Fijians and ensure they hone their talents.

“Those business unit were able to provide skills to these inmates, we also have some inmates who already have skills when they entered the system but the only thing that we did we brush up the discipline aspects of their lives.”

Panapasa says more inmates have been identified this year with skillsets that can be of great value outside the prison facility.

“We identified about 100 inmates, those with skillsets and those serving less than 12-months from their date of release. Those are the potential inmates that can be given an early release on employment.”

Former inmate, Fiu Katarina who now works as a supervisor at the Raiwaqa Bakery says the project has given her a sense of belonging.

“This job opportunity meant a lot to us as it helps us to integrate into the community and the workforce. It also helps us to stand on our own two feet and provide for our families.”

Hundreds of people joined the 2020 Yellow Ribbon Walk in Suva yesterday.

The event is an awareness program aimed at giving a second chance to ex-offenders.