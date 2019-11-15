Home

More essential PPE equipment arrived into the country

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
March 30, 2020 7:23 am

The Health Ministry has received its first supply of essential items, including $1 million worth of personal protective equipment.

This is one of the many investments the government has made to ensure Fiji is fully equipped to fight the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says they have established fully equipped isolation units in most hospitals or health centres, and the additional supplies will boost their daily operation.

“As of yesterday, about a million-dollar worth of PPE’s have arrived into the country and are being distributed as we speak. And this is important investments that government has done and certainly with the $40 million that has been given in the next four months will certainly help us to be able to prepare for the fight against COVID-19”.

Dr Waqainabete adds their molecular laboratory at Mataika House in Tamavua is fully operational and his medical team continues to receive samples on a daily basis.

The sample tests are carried within a span of 4 to 8 hours to ensure the result is released the next day.

The Ministry is urging Fijians to continue supporting the COVID-19 advisories to contain the spread of the disease.

