More employers support FCS programmes

The Fiji Corrections Service has noted an increase in businesses that are willing to re-employ their workers who are serving time in prison.

These inmates are nearly completing their sentences.

Director Rehabilitation Superintendent Sevuloni Naucukidi says this has been made possible through the FCS employment expo and the Yellow Ribbon programme.

The two programmes aim to re-integrate people who are incarcerated back into the community and also prepare them for the workforce.

While 36 former inmates have recently found employment upon their release, Naucukidi says they are talking to businesses who want to take back their employees who are about to complete their terms in prison.

“We are receiving a lot of support through our work over the years. There are a lot of employers who are willing to receive back their employees who are incarcerated for a certain offense. Most of these employers are taking back their employees after their imprisonment terms.”

Naucukidi says the FCS is also assisting former inmates who are still looking for work.

On April 8th, 18 former inmates will join 33 inmates for the employment expo.

These inmates are 12 months away from being released and have been trained to join the workforce.