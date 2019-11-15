More elderly people are being pushed out of their homes

The Social Welfare Department has noticed an increase in elderly people being pushed out of their homes.

They are now living in either elderly homes or on the streets.

Director Rupeni Fatiaki expressed disappointment saying after receiving transfer of properties, some children are sending their elderly family members to age care homes.

Article continues after advertisement

Fatiaki says the three elderly homes in the country are now full and the Social Welfare Department still has a lot of candidates on the waiting list.

“Some of those old people have properties and we found that once they have transferred the property to their children, the children pushed them out of the house. It’s sad when you assess a case and then come across a situation when, after all this years when this old person have been contributed and have been pushed out”.

Fatiaki also highlighted that there’s a little over 170 children under the legal guidance of the state, and they’ve also noted an increase in child abuse cases.

“Our goal is to try and strengthen the family because we believe that all these issues have to go back to the families and we need to look at what’s happening within the family”.

The Ministry of Women and Children which overlooks the Department of Social Welfare is working to ensure the protection of the rights of older persons.