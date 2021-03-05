More effort needed to protect Tavuni Hill Fort

More effort is needed to protect and maintain Tavuni Hill Fort, one of the prominent heritage sites in Sigatoka.

Site Attendant, Naomi Taufa, says parts of the historical fortress or hillside is eroding due to flooding and rain in recent years.

This has prompted site attendants and landowners to start building defensive walls to sustain the authenticity of the site.

Article continues after advertisement

Taufa adds Tavuni is one of the most visited sites by tourists however, the business is currently down due to the pandemic.

He says for now preserving the fortress is a priority.

“It happens naturally because we can’t stop that. Another way we are looking for now is to get some more rocks from other places from here to build it up again like the normal way it used to be before or like a defensive wall.”

Taufa says it’s rewarding that operations continue under the ‘Love our Locals’ campaign as it has attracted a good number of locals to the site.

She is optimistic that business will return to normal in the near future.