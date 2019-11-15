Home

More effort needed to fight drug trade: Defence Minister

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
January 20, 2020 6:26 am

The Ministry of Defence has highlighted that a lot more work will go into tackling the drug trade in Fiji.

Minister responsible Inia Seruiratu says to address this growing issue there is a need to have policies, processes and systems in place that are effective and applicable given the challenges that are being faced.

 

Article continues after advertisement

“And amongst these are the bills on the illicit drugs and on the narcotics bureau as well. But it’s very important for us given the challenges that we face now, particularly national security it’s everyone’s responsibility. You would have noticed that Immigration Department and Police have signed an MOU because this is concerning movement of people and boarder issues, cross boarder issues as well, including trafficking.”

Seruiratu says that there are already workshops being conducted for those on the front lines adding that there are a few bills that will go into parliament during this year’s parliament sessions to address the issue on drugs.

He also reiterated that the introduction of e-passports is also another way to help keep a close watch on the activities at our boarders.

