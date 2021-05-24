More effort needed to address mental health

More dialogue and collaboration is needed to address mental health among children.

A recent report by UNICEF Pacific shows that the impact of COVID-19 will affect children for many years and there’s a need to realize that mental health issues, if not responded to, can become quite threatening.

Medical Services Pacific Counselling Coordinator, Jacintha Mama’o says sharing the right information with children during this difficult time is critical.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds parental role is also more crucial during this difficult time.

“The pillow talk technique, that is the perfect time for parents to have that conversation with their children when they are about to go off to sleep and at that time children will be able to feel free to share.”

Empower Pacific Mental Health Specialist, Prem Singh says help is also available for parents who are not able to hold conversations with their children on the current pandemic.

“You are not alone, your child is not alone, there are agencies, there are people around you that you can reach out to and seek help, and being quiet would not fix the issue.”

Medical Services Pacific says children are affected traumatically with the losses they have experienced including the school environment and their friends.