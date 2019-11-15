More drunkards caught breaching curfew

Fifteen people were arrested in the last 48 hours for breaching curfew orders and the majority were linked to alcohol.

Four people were found drunk in Narere, Nasinu while a 25-year-old man was found drunk and walking along the Ratu Mara Rd in Nabua.

Three others were also arrested in the Southern Division.

A 37-year-old man was found walking along Nadera in Nasinu and two men in their 30’s were found drunk in Nabua.

In the Western Division, four men were arrested in Delai Namaka, Nadi after they were found drunk during curfew hours.

The lone case in the Eastern Division involved a 32-year-old woman who was found loitering along the Wainibuku area in Nasinu.

In the North, a 28-year-old farmer who was found drunk in the Labasa was also arrested

A 37-year-old man is the only person arrested in the Central Division for loitering along Rodwell Road in Suva.