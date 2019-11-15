Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

More direct budget support expected in Fiji’s COVID-19 fight

Maggie Boyle Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @MaggieFBCNews
May 15, 2020 7:12 am
Source: Fijian Government

Fiji’s fight against COVID-19 received a significant boost yesterday with an injection of $17 million dollars in direct budget support.

Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the direct grant from the Australian Government will assist with Fiji’s containment efforts of Coronavirus as well as other on-going measures country-wide.

“And you will see that this is one of the better ways of utilization of funds because as the Central Agency that disburses the funds and also assesses the national priorities, it’s best that the funds actually come through budget support. Because we are able then to develop synergies that are required across different ministries.”

Article continues after advertisement

Australia’s High Commissioner to Fiji John Feakes says the assistance is expected to open up development cooperation of this kind from other countries.

“The European Union and shortly the New Zealanders have been providing, or will provide direct budget support and now, of course, we’re on board and this is, of course, a reflection of our complete confidence in the Fijian systems and particularly the Ministry of Economy.”

Meanwhile, a million-dollar has been allocated to also support the government’s sustained private sector growth program.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.