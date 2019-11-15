More direct budget support expected in Fiji’s COVID-19 fight

Fiji’s fight against COVID-19 received a significant boost yesterday with an injection of $17 million dollars in direct budget support.

Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the direct grant from the Australian Government will assist with Fiji’s containment efforts of Coronavirus as well as other on-going measures country-wide.

“And you will see that this is one of the better ways of utilization of funds because as the Central Agency that disburses the funds and also assesses the national priorities, it’s best that the funds actually come through budget support. Because we are able then to develop synergies that are required across different ministries.”

Australia’s High Commissioner to Fiji John Feakes says the assistance is expected to open up development cooperation of this kind from other countries.

“The European Union and shortly the New Zealanders have been providing, or will provide direct budget support and now, of course, we’re on board and this is, of course, a reflection of our complete confidence in the Fijian systems and particularly the Ministry of Economy.”

Meanwhile, a million-dollar has been allocated to also support the government’s sustained private sector growth program.