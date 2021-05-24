More dialogue needed in the quest to reduce poverty

Poverty continues to be a social ill in society today posing multifaceted development issues.

Marking the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, Social Welfare and Poverty Alleviation Minister, Rosy Akbar says Fiji is amongst developing countries maintaining the fight against the issue through harmonized efforts of the government.

She adds the government is focusing its efforts to improve access to services for Fijians living in rural and maritime communities.

Akbar adds Fijians are assisted in many ways through infrastructure upgrade, improving water system, education, electrification projects, transport, health and well-being among others.

“The ultimate purpose of this international observance is to promote dialogue and understanding between people living in poverty and their communities. This day presents an opportunity for me to sincerely acknowledge the collective efforts and commitments of all stakeholders from across government ministries and departments development partners, institutions, non-government organizations, civil society organizations and individuals in the forefront in this global fight against poverty.”

Akbar says this has been a significant year for Fiji coupled with the impacts of the pandemic which has affected operations and deliverables of a variety of businesses.

The Minister also acknowledges the unwavering support of government and non-government organizations towards poverty reduction in Fiji.

“With the rapid developments and reforms that Fiji has undergone over the years, it is crucial to identify the transformative change or impact of Government’s investments, socio-economic relevant incentives, benefits, projects and programmes have contributed towards the livelihoods and lives of every man, women, children, disabilities and senior citizens in Fiji.”

Akbar is calling on Fijians to work together and dismantle the structure of discrimination.

The theme for this year’s International Day for the Eradication of Poverty is “Building Forward Together: Ending Persistent Poverty, Respecting All People and Our Planet”.