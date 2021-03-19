More cyclone-affected communities assisted in the North

More communities affected by TC Yasa are being assisted financially by the New Zealand High Commission in partnership with the Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA) Fiji.

49 households in Naividamu Village in Seaqaqa, Macuata yesterday received the cash contribution to help support their livelihood.

70-year-old Sereima Disika says given that they were left with almost nothing after the cyclone, the cash assistance will help put food on the table.

Disika says everyday it’s a struggle not knowing what their family will eat and they are grateful for the assistance rendered.

NZ High Commission Development Counsellor, Virginia Dawson says it’s been a tough couple of months for many households but they are proud to be able to provide support to help in their recovery.

26 families had their homes affected by TC Yasa, with the cyclone also destroying their sources of livelihoods – crops and coconuts.

The partnership with ADRA Fiji will support 15 communities along the coastal areas of Macuata and Sasa districts directly benefiting 2000 affected Fijians in Vanua Levu.