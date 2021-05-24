Home

News

More COVID-19 cases recorded in the Sigatoka area

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
August 6, 2021 12:55 pm
Main Sigatoka Town.

Sigatoka is now classified a red zone with an increase of COVID-19 infections as well as deaths.

Roko Tui Nadroga, Seru Ratukalou says mostly the unvaccinated, elderly people in various villages have contracted the virus.

Ratu Seru says Sigatoka once considered the safest place in Viti Levu is slowly turning into an area of peril with over 70 positives cases and seven deaths so far.

“We appreciate the initiative of village lockdown initiated by the Vanua themselves and we request to our villages if this can be followed and respected in view of our quest to cushion the three weeks in anticipation towards our second jab.”

The Roko Tui Nadroga adds the Provincial Council is working with police and the Health Ministry to ensure people adhere to the community lockdowns for the next three weeks.

"We applaud the initiative of village lockdown initiated by the Vanua themselves and we request to our villages if this can be followed and respected in view of our quest to cushion the three weeks in anticipation towards our second jab."

The Nadroga/Navosa province has 100 percent vaccination for the first dose and 38 percent for the second dose.

The Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort and Blue West Villas along the Coral Coast are currently accommodating hundreds of positive patients in quarantine.

