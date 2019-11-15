More corporate held for fight against cancer

As Pinktober rounds up to its final week, more businesses have poured in their support for the Fiji Cancer Society and the fight against cancer.

RC Manubhai held their Pinktober high tea fundraiser yesterday.

Regional Manager Central/North Shanil Patel says it is important that corporate entities have an obligation to help out where possible.

He says it is difficult for organizations such as the Fiji Cancer Society to accumulate funds for worthy causes, thus businesses should always reach out and help.

“RC Manubhai has embarked on reaching out to the community and ensuring that all lives are taken care of. We understand that there are some less fortunate people in the community in the country that can’t afford or cannot attain medical treatment especially regarding cancer”.

Patel adds they have in the past helped other non-governmental organizations like WOWS Kids Fiji as part of their corporate social responsibility.