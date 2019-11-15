More consultations needed in coastal communities

There is a need for more consultation in our coastal communities on the different laws that bind a traditionally protected fishing ground and one that is gazetted.

Principal Fisheries Officer North Joji Vuakaca says fishing grounds that have been placed on a tabu by the vanua have different laws that bind it compared to one that is gazetted and done by Ministry of Fisheries.

Vuakaca says for the ones done traditionally, the tabu can be lifted when a chief dies and villagers are allowed to fish in the protected area.

But for the fishing grounds that have been protected through a gazette (Marine Protected Areas), there is no easing or lifting of the tabu.

Vuakaca adds, the protection and placing of tabu on the fishing grounds is helping preserve coral and replenish fish stock for the future generation of the coastal communities.

He says they will go back to the communities for consultation and awareness in this regard.