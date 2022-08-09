More competitiveness amongst television broadcasters

[File Photo]

The repealing of the Cross Carriage Act will create a positive competitive environment for the three Television operators in the country.

This was the sentiment shared by the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Chief Executive and the Mai TV Director, who say this will also allow broadcasters to be creative with their content to compete for viewership.

Mai TV Director Stanley Simpson has welcomed the move as this is traditionally how broadcasters compete with each other.

“For the broadcasters, I think it’s just but again this is how the market works everywhere else in the world. If someone gets the right to show something exclusively, good on them. I think that’s their victory and then we, the other broadcasters will have to adjust and try to get something for other viewers.”

FBC CEO, Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says this also creates a level playing field for all local broadcasters.

“All broadcasters being on Walesi, we now get to be on the same platform so our reach is all the same. The fight will now be and the competition will now be solely based on content on what each broadcaster has rather than the reach that they have.”

The Act means there is no longer a need to have the same event broadcast on channels by free-to-air television companies Fijians can now use Walesi to view any event.

The Act to repeal the Television Cross Carriage of Designated Event Act 2014 was passed in parliament last month.

Meanwhile, efforts to get a comment from Fiji Television proved futile.