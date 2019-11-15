More collaboration expected to boost Fiji’s Agriculture sector

The Indonesian government will continue to render its assistance in an effort to boost Fiji’s agricultural sector.

This is evident as various Ministry staff have been attending relevant capacity building programmes at various Indonesian institutions recently.

Indonesian Ambassador to Fiji Benyamin Scott Carnadi while handing over five hand-held tractors to the Agriculture Ministry said continuous assistance indicate the mutual relationship that two countries share.

He adds the countries have an excellent record of collaboration which is expected to strengthen further in the future.

“There are many things that is still in the agenda that needs to be followed up and to be materialized. Indonesia is committed as we are also an agricultural country as most of our people are farmers. So we share the same vision of having our farmers in the more productivity and be able to provide food on the table”.

Minister for Agriculture Dr Mahendra Reddy has acknowledged the Indonesian government for maintaining this long-standing relationship to boost the two countries agricultural sector.

The Minister highlighted the assistance will help his Ministry achieve one of its objective – to commercialize and modernize Fiji’s agriculture sector.