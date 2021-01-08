More child protection officers to be trained as counselors

Teachers appointed as Child Protection Officers will undergo a training program to become fully-fledged counselors.

The Education Ministry says schools are in need of more qualified counselors.

Minister Rosy Akbar says every school in Fiji has a child protection officer however, they lack the experience, skills and knowledge to guide students facing difficulties.

She says they have recognized that there is a gap in the education system where no teacher is fully trained to provide psychosocial support.

“We do have child protection officers in all schools who are trained to look after students but they are not trained in psychosocial support services. I am happy that we have trained the first batch of counselors in our schools and they will be deployed in the divisions and I am sure this will help us in terms of assisting students especially during this time.”

The first batch of 35 teachers graduated with a Diploma in Counseling yesterday under the Australia Pacific Training Coalition program.

Meanwhile, 50 National Toppers Scholarships have also been provided under the Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Board for those wanting to pursue Counseling as a career path.