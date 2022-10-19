More child protection awareness required: Ali

[File Photo]

Parental negligence has been identified as one of the root causes in some of the cases where children have gone missing.

Save the Children Fiji Chief Executive Shairana Ali made the comments following a recent spike in cases where children under 18 have been reported missing from home.

“That is one of the root causes that we have found that leads to children not telling parents about their whereabouts but also going missing for certain period of time and eventually returning to their families so parental neglect is one of the main reasons. Its also been reported by parents and guardians to Save the Children Fiji as they experience it.”

Ali says a holistic approach is needed to ensure the safety of children.

“There are also instances where children for example when they are returning from school they also tend to go missing as well if they may lose their way home so there are instances where that has been reported and that is not the parents fault but there can be more stringent measures both from the schools and the parents to ensure that in between the time when children depart school and arriving at home you know there is a responsibility.”

The Police Force had earlier stated that on average, they record 20 to 30 missing person cases per month, which includes a high number of youth and juveniles.

The Chief Executive of Save the Children Fiji says more awareness and dialogue are needed to ensure the protection and care of children.