More centers for Women to be established in Maritime areas

The Ministry of Women hopes to partner with other faith-based organizations to set up more centers such as Makoi Vocational Center for rural and maritime women so that these services are brought closer to their homes.

Since 2015, 1,466 women graduated from the center and the Minister for Women, Rosy Akbar says the center has so much potential and will boost women on outer islands.

“We would greatly appreciate with again if the league is open to discussion to center these center could be taken up to the maritime areas and of course other cooperate bodies will come on board, that will be a very great opportunity to link up with those women who have been facing difficulties in coming down to urban centers.”

Akbar adds these will also require funding and financing.

Meanwhile, Fiji Muslim League President Hafiz Khan says they currently have accommodation for participants from outer islands.

“We have hostel facilities here which we have never used, we can promote that as outsiders can come and stay here, but we have to have enough numbers to justify that.”

He adds they look forward to partnering with the Ministry and other agencies to set up more centers which depends on the availability of funding.