More can be achieved through AI and Technology

Technology and artificial intelligence can be widely incorporated to improve living conditions in a positive way.

Speaking at the Resilient, Agile, and Smart Infrastructure program in Suva yesterday, Lenovo’s Asia Pacific Director, Sinisa Nikolic highlighted that the program will allows participants to explore the benefits of artificial intelligence and use it to grow their business.

“They will gain a perspective for their organization on how AI and aspects of how performance computing can make them more competitive in the marketplace and how they can grow their revenue using this type of technology.”

Nikolic adds climate change is affecting the environment, and more can be done through technology to produce resilient varieties of crops.

“It’s looking at grain crops, seeing how hearty one can make a grain of rice. Can it take extra salt, what can we do with wheat, can we make wheat more sturdy as it relates to drought and dryness.”

He adds the surroundings can be made more habitable through the use of technology.