More businesses close in Nadi

At least 10 to 15 more businesses are expected to close in Nadi as COVID-19 continues to hit the economy.

Nadi Chamber of Commerce President Dr Ram Raju says this is on top of the 20 shops that have closed to date.

According to Dr Raju, one of the main reason for the businesses closing is due to rents not being paid.

He says its unfortunate as they have tried to talk to some of the landlords to show empathy during this difficult period.

Dr Raju says that businesses have noted the low activity in Nadi which is also a contributing factor.

Meanwhile, last month in Parliament Minister for Local Government Premila Kumar says 66 businesses across 13 municipal councils have closed.