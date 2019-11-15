More awareness needed to address declining fish population

The ‘Fish Smart’ campaign running for the next two years is aimed at recuperating marine resources that have been on the decline in years.

Change Program Manager Mafa Qiolele says that most of the fishing communities in the country have raised concerns about the declining fishing population in their qoliqoli areas.

Qiolele says fishermen are spending more money fishing compared to the income they generate from it.

The Change Program Manager also highlighted a few factors that is contributing to the decline in marine resources along coastal communities.

“A big reason is that our lifestyle has changed. We have more incomes today than we ever did before and also our population has increased and that means more mouths to feed and more and more visitors are coming to Fiji and eating fish as well.”

The ‘Fish Smart’ campaign teams which comes under the 4FJ movement will be going around the country to educate coastal communities on the importance of managing marine resources.