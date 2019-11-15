More awareness needed on Human Rights

Key stakeholders have joined forces to enlighten Fijians living in informal settlements on their rights under the Constitution.

In Raiwai Suva yesterday, youth attended a workshop intended to raise awareness on human rights enshrined in the Constitution and international human rights.

The rights of a person, when detained and seeking justice, topped the agenda with questions on alleged assault cases involving police officers.

Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission’s Education Officer Irene Yuen responded that awareness has been ongoing with Fiji police and relevant authorities.

“In terms of the training we try and educate them the rights of the accused even right to when they are in prison, there are certain minimum human rights that as a country a nation we are expected to follow.”

Yuen says to respect the rights of the accused person or person detained, they expect officers to be responsible for their actions.

United Nations Human Rights Youth Officer Akuila Savanivalu says they are impressed with how cases of human rights breaches rights are handled.

“As I see it those who infringe, we see daily they have been taken to task for it according to the laws and regulations and the legal framework that is available here with the state.”

These stakeholders have also called for more talks on human rights matters.