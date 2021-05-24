Home

News

More awareness needed on climate change impacts to SME’s

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
April 21, 2022 4:40 pm

The small and medium-sized enterprise sector is very important but very informal in nature.

Many of them, particularly in Fiji, are very small.

Economist Doctor Rohit Kishore says many of them don’t even know what compliance is and what sort of risk they face from climate change.



For this reason, Dr Kishore says there needs to be more awareness and research around this area.

He says this is being done through joint research to understand the impacts of climate change being undertaken by Fiji National University and Monash University.

The research will specifically look at the impacts on small and medium enterprises and food security.

“This is just the beginning and, as you know, climate change is very important to us and it is really capacity building in terms of including our own Pacific people and our own businesses, particularly small-to-medium enterprises. We know how important climate change is and we would like to see this as the beginning of more to come.”

Monash University Academic, Professor Paresh Narayan, highlights that following its completion in August this year, the Research Project will assist in identifying specific policies for SME recovery, which in turn will boost food security.

 

 

