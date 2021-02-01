More awareness needed on child labour

UN Resident Co-ordinator Sanaka Samarasinha says there is a need to update research on the worst forms of child labor including children in commercial sexual exploitation and drug-related offenses.

Samarasinha says the impact of COVID-19 concerning the possible increase in child labor needs to be better understood.

He adds more awareness needs to be created on child labor and the worst forms of child labor reaching into communities across the country.

The UN Resident Co-ordinator also says legal and policy frameworks need to be finalized and approved to eliminate child labor in line with relevant international conventions.

The United Nations has commended Fiji’s commitment to fighting child labor and pledged to expand cooperation through the entire UN system in support of the country’s efforts to end the practice.

Samarasinha says the work on child labor in Fiji has progressed and has resulted in the country accumulating considerable child labor expertise and experience in aligning national legislation with international standards relevant to children.

He adds the COVID-19 pandemic has considerably worsened the situation, but joint and decisive action can reverse this trend.