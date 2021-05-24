More avenues created to register voters

The Fijian Elections Office is now creating more avenues for people to register and update their details to the blue-colored voter card.

The green-colored voter card has expired, and to ensure that people are able to upgrade their voter cards, the FEO is expanding its voter registration program directly to business houses.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem, says they have completed the online registration platform for business houses so that they can make appointments for voter registration teams to directly visit the place of business and provide services to the staff present.

Article continues after advertisement

“It is hoped that through the introduction of a business house program those who are in full-time employment and may currently be unable to join the queues at any of the VSC will still be able to obtain the voter services in the comfort of their own office environment.”



Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem

Saneem adds similar exercise was carried out in 2017 and 2018 where they covered 56 business houses and were able to engage 4,569 voters.

He adds similar services will be extended to the rural and maritime zones.

Saneem stresses that those Fijians still holding on to the green-colored voter cards will need to produce a birth certificate in order to acquire registration services.