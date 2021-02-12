More attention on elderly welfare

More focus will be placed on the welfare of the elderly as the number of senior citizens is projected to grow by three-thousand per year.

The United Nations Population Fund also reveals the number of people aged 80-years and over is also expected to increase rapidly from 5,000 in 2010 to 28,500 by 2050.

One hundred twenty-eight residents are currently being looked after in the three state homes by eighty seven staff.

Permanent Secretary for Women Jennifer Poole says an agreement has been signed for student placement in either of the three State run Homes.

“It will also provide hands on experience on the care of Older Persons in Institutional Care settings.”

Australian Pacific Training Coalition Interim Chief Executive Janelle Chapman has commended the Ministry for recognizing the value of TVET in employment.

“It enables student placement for our students’ training for Certificate III in Individual Support (Ageing, Home & Community), Certificate III in Carpentry, Certificate III in Wall and Floor Tiling, Certificate III in Painting and Decorating and providing Cookery support.”

The 3 State Homes have been under the responsibility of the Ministry since 2016.

The Homes have an operational budget of $1.6 Million.